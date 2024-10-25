Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler opens up on Welbeck's "very painful" injury
Man Utd chiefs make new Antony transfer decision
Newcastle target Barcelona forward in shock January move
Man Utd keeper Onana and Mourinho agree on Mazraoui performance

Arsenal boss Arteta admits Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri could face Liverpool

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Arteta admits Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri could face Liverpool
Arsenal boss Arteta admits Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri could face LiverpoolAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri could feature against Liverpool on Sunday.

Arteta insists he would have no concerns playing the teens.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "They are there. They are in contention. They always give us the option and the possibility to start the game. Myles came on the other night and he did really well. Ethan the same. They are first-team players. They are with us and we treat them and value the same way as any other player.

"Yes, for sure, that is something, that they don’t feel much - especially those two - and that is something really positive. It brings the crowd together as well, it creates energy in the team, that’s something really good. It is about throwing them in the best moment with the right players around them, which is something really important as well."

"Well, we did it in a Champions League game (played both) the other day, so..."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNwaneri EthanArsenalLiverpoolLewis-Skelly Myles
Related Articles
Seaman sees "good sign" that suggests Saka will start against Liverpool
Liverpool boss Slot admits Alisson facing longer out
Liverpool boss Slot: Taking points off direct rival Arsenal will be important