Arsenal boss Arteta admits Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri could face Liverpool

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri could feature against Liverpool on Sunday.

Arteta insists he would have no concerns playing the teens.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "They are there. They are in contention. They always give us the option and the possibility to start the game. Myles came on the other night and he did really well. Ethan the same. They are first-team players. They are with us and we treat them and value the same way as any other player.

"Yes, for sure, that is something, that they don’t feel much - especially those two - and that is something really positive. It brings the crowd together as well, it creates energy in the team, that’s something really good. It is about throwing them in the best moment with the right players around them, which is something really important as well."

"Well, we did it in a Champions League game (played both) the other day, so..."