Arsenal boss Arteta admits "fracture" part of Merino injury

Arsenal boss Arteta admits "fracture" part of Merino injury
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed a shoulder injury for Mikel Merino.

The new signing faces a month sidelined with the setback suffered in training.

Arteta said, "It’s very unfortunate. Yesterday he had a collision and got a shoulder injury. He’s going to be out for a few weeks. It’s really bad luck and we were all very excited.

"He was looking very good, he landed on the floor, Gabi went on top of him and it looks like he’s got a small fracture probably.

"He was in so much pain, so we have to wait and see with the staff to do some more tests to have more conclusive answers."

