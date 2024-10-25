Arsenal boss Arteta admits facing Liverpool a major test

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits they face a major test against Liverpool given their injury concerns.

Liverpool travel to London leading the Premier League table.

Arteta said, "For me, they are one of the best teams in the last decade and certainly the history of this Premier League, because they competed against a team that was creating record after record and they were consistently there.

"That shows a lot of relentless and winning mentality to consistently believe, even if it some people you feel you could not reach it. So that’s a big credit to them and with the work they have done with a clear identity, so that’s something remarkable in my opinion.

"It’s a team that has been competing for nine years at the highest level. They know how to compete, how to threaten you when the ball is really far, when the ball is in the outside units especially. They have the quality to damage you. For nine years consistently it’s been there. That means they’re really good at what they do."

Arteta added, "We are always going to be ourselves in the things, in the identity that we have, in the game that we want to play, in how we are going to approach the game to win it. That’s certainly not going to change. Then, obviously, you adapt and you make certain alterations to feed the quality of the players and put the players in their biggest strengths - which is what we want to do."