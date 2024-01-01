Tribal Football
Arsenal bid rejected for Real Sociedad midfielder

Arsenal have seen a bid rejected by Spanish side Real Sociedad for Mikel Merino.

The midfielder is one of the prime targets for manager Mikel Arteta this summer.

However, Radio Marca states their offer for the 28-year-old is not seen as sufficient.

La Real know that Merino is out of contract in a year’s time, but still want a hefty fee.

They may be considering keeping him for his last year and risk losing him on a free transfer.

Arsenal are said to be continuing negotiations with the hopes of reaching an agreement.

