Arsenal aware of Galatasaray interest for Jorginho

Arsenal chiefs will not consider offers for Jorginho this week.

With the Turkish transfer window closing on September 13, Jorginho is a target for Galatasaray.

The Gunners are aware of Gala's interest, but are determined not to lose the Italy international.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta rates Jorginho's impact highly on and off the pitch.

Arteta sees the 32 year-old as a key leader inside the Arsenal locker room and will not countenance losing him this week.