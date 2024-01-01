Arsenal attacker Sterling leaves door open to coaching future

Arsenal attacker Raheem Sterling has left the door open to a future in coaching.

Now 29, Sterling is on-loan at Arsenal from Chelsea for the season.

"I don’t know about coaching yet,” he told arsenal.com, “but maybe something to do with working with young players, and trying to help them to handle what’s next and prepare them for that. I get real joy out of helping people.

"Being any sort of help to people on a football pitch gives me real joy, so it might not be coaching, but something along those lines, working with players, but not maybe as a traditional coach.

"More about helping the young players with different things, but I don’t know – it’s a way off yet. That’s something for the future.

“There is a qualification I want to do, not on the coaching side, but I will focus on playing first I think.”