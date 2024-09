Arsenal attacker Saka: We all hope Sterling can help us win trophies

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka admits the players have quickly welcomed new arrival Raheem Sterling.

Saka knows the Chelsea loanee from their time together with England.

The winger said: "We are happy to have him here.

"I know his qualities, I played with him for England and I have watched him for years.

"I know Raz very well and I hope he can bring his special qualities to the team and help us win."