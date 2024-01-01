Tribal Football
Arsenal attacker Sterling admits he wants to stay in football after retirement
Arsenal attacker Raheem Sterling admits he wants to stay in football when he retires.

However, he's unsure about coaching.

Speaking in Arsenal's matchday programme ahead of their clash with Leicester, Sterling said: "I don't know about coaching yet, but maybe something to do with working with young players and trying to help them handle what's next and prepare them for that.

"I get real joy out of helping people. Being any sort of help to people on a football pitch gives me real joy, so it might not be coaching but something along those lines, working with players, but not maybe as a traditional coach.

"More about helping the young players with different things, but I don't know - it's a way off yet. That's something for the future.

"There is a qualification I want to do, not on the coaching side, but I will focus on playing first I think."

