Arsenal boss Arteta pleased with "very good" Sterling for Cup win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is very happy with winger Raheem Sterling this week.

The veteran got a chance to shine in the Carabao Cup third round clash against Bolton Wanderers.

Sterling was at his creative best in the game, while youngster Ethan Nwaneri grabbed the headlines with two goals.

Speaking about Sterling post-game, Arteta stated: “Yeah, it's very good. I think he's getting better and better. I think physically you can tell that he's making steps.

“The moment the game opened up a little bit, you know, what he can do, how he can deliver. He was involved in a few goals, so, very positive night for him.”