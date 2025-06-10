Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United eye Bryan Mbeumo alternative as deal stalls
Viktor Gyokeres 'furious' with Sporting over broken promise
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul
Chelsea brutally release four players including goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom

Arsenal attacker Saka insists: England fans just want us to win

Paul Vegas
Arsenal attacker Saka insists: England fans just want us to win
Arsenal attacker Saka insists: England fans just want us to winAction Plus
Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has defended his England teammates after their narrow World Cup qualifying win against Andorra.

England defeated Andorra 1-0 in Barcelona on Saturday night in a performance which has since been heavily criticised.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On England's motivation levels, Saka said: "It’s a good question and I can’t answer for every player but naturally in the bigger games everyone is going to give a bit more.

"In these other games we need to find a level where we can maintain that same quality and drive and hunger for the whole game.

"It’s not easy at times but we need to find that and get these games over the line."

 

Winning only counts

Saka also insisted, "I think the expectation is to win, rather than entertain. If you can have both, then perfect. But we feel more the expectation is to win rather than to entertain.

"Managers in the past — and now Thomas (Tuchel) — have been trying to work on the cohesion, that chemistry, trying to get us to play good football.

"At the end of the day, as players we just want to win. The fans want the same as well. That’s the most important thing this country needs right now."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSaka BukayoArsenal
Related Articles
Saka on England boss Tuchel: He has been quite demanding, quite intense
Berta targets six more Arsenal renewals after Gabriel agreement
Arsenal attacker Saka omitted from England squad