Arsenal attacker Saka insists: England fans just want us to win

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has defended his England teammates after their narrow World Cup qualifying win against Andorra.

England defeated Andorra 1-0 in Barcelona on Saturday night in a performance which has since been heavily criticised.

On England's motivation levels, Saka said: "It’s a good question and I can’t answer for every player but naturally in the bigger games everyone is going to give a bit more.

"In these other games we need to find a level where we can maintain that same quality and drive and hunger for the whole game.

"It’s not easy at times but we need to find that and get these games over the line."

Winning only counts

Saka also insisted, "I think the expectation is to win, rather than entertain. If you can have both, then perfect. But we feel more the expectation is to win rather than to entertain.

"Managers in the past — and now Thomas (Tuchel) — have been trying to work on the cohesion, that chemistry, trying to get us to play good football.

"At the end of the day, as players we just want to win. The fans want the same as well. That’s the most important thing this country needs right now."