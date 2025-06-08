Berta targets six more Arsenal renewals after Gabriel agreement

Arsenal chief Andrea Berta is eager to secure more senior players to new contracts after renewing the deal of Gabriel Magalhaes.

Brazil defender Gabriel signed a new contract to 2029 on Friday.

The Mirror says Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, who have two years left to run on their current deals, are now in talks about extensions.

Teenage pair Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are also in negotiations, with their deals to expire in 2026.

Berta also hasn't given up keeping hold of Thomas Partey, with his contract to expire this month. Partey is in talks about a return to Atletico Madrid.

The same attitude exists for Leandro Trossard, though there is greater confidence the Belgium attacker will soon put pen to paper.