Arsenal attacker Saka omitted from England squad

Arsenal attacker Saka omitted from England squad
Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has been omitted from England's squad for tonight's World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

The decision is linked to Saka's fitness, though he is yet to be released from the squad.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins have also been left out, with Watkins returning home to England with a minor injury.

It remains undecided whether Saka will be part of England's squad for the friendly against Senegal next week.

Saka is yet to play for new England coach Thomas Tuchel.

