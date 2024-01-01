Arrest claims rubbished for Man City midfielder Nunes

Tribal Football
Matheus Nunes, the Manchester City midfielder, was not arrested as previously reported by some outlets. 

Despite a challenging start at City with limited playtime and falling out of the Portugal national squad, Nunes's alleged altercation in a Madrid nightclub has been overstated.The report had stated that he was arrested, but that has been confirmed as inaccurate by Mirror Football. 

The reports of his arrest for him supposedly stealing a phone were unfounded. 

Nunes has been at Manchester City since he arrived for a significant transfer fee from Wolves in 2023.

The midfielder will be hoping to get more game time this season as compared to last term.

