Man City star Nunes harassed at Madrid nightclub by fan

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes was involved in an incident in a Madrid nightclub.

The Portugal international was being harassed by someone with a phone at a disco.

Per talkSPORT, Nunes asked the man to stop before he knocked the phone out of his hand.

Nunes was enjoying time with friends in Spain when there was an international break.

He had not been called up by the Portugal squad and took the time to get away.

The 26-year-old has featured six times so far for his club Manchester City this term.

