Guardiola praises Man City veteran Gundogan's "strong mentality" and intelligence after recent performance

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola praised Ilkay Gundogan for his resilience and performance.

The midfielder scored in his first game back at the club during a Champions League match in Slovakia against Slovan Bratislava.

Guardiola had not been pleased with Gundogan in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

“We know he can do it,” he told TNT Sports.

“Strong mentality. The game in Newcastle was not really good, maybe one of the worst I have ever seen with him in the last eight or nine years but this happens. This is why he has to play.

“His position, holding midfielder, he is so intelligent, he played a fantastic game today.”