Braithwaite dedicates Man City debut to his father who has been his "role model"

Manchester City academy graduate Kaden Braithwaite dedicated his senior debut against Watford in the EFL Cup to his father who he says he has been a huge inspiration.

The 16-year-old became the third youngest player in City’s history as they brushed aside Watford in a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

Braithwaite played the majority of the game and was asked who has had the most impact on his career and has been a role model for him throughout his career.

He responded simply saying: “My Dad.

“This time last year he was in a coma so just to see him striving now and he came to the game against Watford so it was so good to see him smile.

“He is my role model. He’s been with me through my whole journey and he was in a bad state this time last year.

“To see him working hard every day trying to get back to his normal life is so inspiring and it makes me play better and put more effort in to my games.

“To see how much support I have from my family makes me proud. Even my brother’s achievements, my parent’s achievements, they’re good to see and help drive us all on.”

Despite his rise to the first team the youngster believes his dad’s down to earth nature and humble mentality has helped him through his journey.

“I try to always be nice to everyone. To all the kitchen staff, cleaners, I always say hi to them, ask them how their day has been,” he said.

“And I think that’s something you can’t really teach, you either do it or you don’t. It’s just respect, you respect everyone and treat everyone how you would like to be treated.”