Aribo: Southampton's position is embarrassing and we need to earn pride and dignity back

Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo says the club's league position is embarrassing and the whole squad need to up their game in the remaining games of the season.

Aribo is joint-top goalscorer at Saints with Paul Onuachu on three Premier League goals which says a lot about the promoted side who many think are simply not cut out for England’s top division. The 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday widened the gap to safety to 17 points which seems an impossible feat for manager Ivan Juric.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Aribo revealed that he is ashamed of Southampton’s league position and that the whole squad needs to work together to turn the season around before an early relegation is announced.

"I'm going to speak for myself personally, of course, it's embarrassing. We play football to win. I'm a winner and it's just a difficult time in my career for me, obviously, with what's going on with results. I think the boys have to stick together.

"We have to work hard, take every game as it comes, and just look forward. We're going to have another chance after the break to win a game and that's what we have to do."

He was questioned on if the side think about Derby's record-low 11-point tally which they could break this season as they sit on a measly 9 points with 9 games to play.

"Of course, you're going to be thinking about that Like I said, for me, embarrassment creeps in and then the boys have to stand up, we have to be accounted for. We have to just work together and let that pride kick in for us and have some pride and dignity."

He was then asked whether fear has taken over when playing at St Mary's in front of a home crowd who have grown impatient with the side who continue to underperform.

"I don't really feel that pressure because I want to come up on show.I want to try my best. I want to do my best and be my best so that people can see the ability that God has given me. So for me, it's just about taking every game as it comes, putting in performances, and not letting what's going on outside affect us.

"We have to stick together as a group. Everyone's going to doubt us and we just have to stick together and work together. Setbacks in games have affected us. It's about overcoming that setback, we took a bit too long to get going again.

"I wouldn't necessarily say (there is) a lack of leadership. It's just about how we react to things because (if) you just let disappointment creep in, you will just go into yourself. No player is going to be at their best when they're in their shell. We have to look at outcomes in the game and take every action and