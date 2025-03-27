Argentina stars planned to convince Chelsea's Fernandez to move to Atletico Madrid

Tribal Football
Argentina stars planned to convince Chelsea's Fernandez to move to Atletico MadridČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Luciano Bisbal PhotoCero5
Members of the Argentina squad have reportedly tried to convince Enzo Fernandez to move to Atletico Madrid this summer.

This is according to Diario AS who state that Rodrigo de Paul, Nahuel Molina, Julian Alvarez, Angel Correa and Giuliano Simeone have held talks with the Blues midfielder as they attempted to lure him to the La Liga side. However, it seems their charm tactics have failed with Fernandez reportedly rejecting a move as he stays loyal to his club. 

The report goes on to add, though, that the player is “keeping his options open,” which may be due to Chelsea’s poor season which sees them 4th in the league, out of both domestic cups and with only the Conference League as their chance of silverware this season. 

The former Benfica star has had a fantastic season so far, bagging 5 goals and 9 assists in all competitions, plus 2 goals and 3 assists for his country. Fernandez's spot in manager Enzo Maresca's team is nailed down and his national teammates will have to try harder to tempt him away from West London if they want to reunite at Atletico

Fernandez joined the Blues two years ago for a British record transfer fee of £106.8M and is tied to the club until 2031. Any offer from Atletico would have to be substantial, and it’s unlikely that he would force himself out of the club unless they fail to lift a European trophy this season. 

