Atletico Madrid eye move for Tottenham star Cristian Romero

Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero ahead of the summer transfer window.

Per Sky Sports, Atletico are convinced the 26-year-old could become one of the best centre-backs in the world and are intent on bringing him to Spain.

Advertisement Advertisement

Romero, who played a crucial role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup win, is set to enter the final two years of his contract at the end of the season.

The Argentina international has missed a whopping 27 games across all competitions so far this season due to his various injury issues.

Tottenham continue to struggled under Ange Postecoglu, sitting down in 14th with just 34 points from their 29 Premier League games.