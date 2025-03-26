Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool favourites to sign Bayern Munich star Harry Kane in massive deal
Ruben Amorim eyes Sporting star to replace Marcus Rashford at Man United
Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque

Enzo Fernandez's stance on Chelsea exit revealed

Alex Roberts
Enzo Fernandez's stance on Chelsea exit revealed
Enzo Fernandez's stance on Chelsea exit revealedSOPA Images / ddp USA / Profimedia
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly happy at the club despite the efforts of his international teammates trying to persuade him to leave.

According to Diario AS reporter Eduardo Burgos, the 24-year-old has already turned down a chance to move to La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fernandez’s Argentina teammates are said to be pushing him to leave the Premier League club, but the midfielder is said to like life in London.

The central midfielder is still ‘keeping his options open’ however, but isn’t agitating for a move away from Chelsea.

Atletico stars Rodrigo de Paul, Nahuel Molina Julian Alvarez, Angel Correa and Giuliano Simeone were reportedly tasked with speaking to Fernandez about a move to the club.

Fernandez played a key role for Argentina in their two World Cup qualifier wins over Uruguay and Brazil.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandez EnzoChelseaAtl. MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent opens door to Galatasaray for AC Milan loanee Felix
Chelsea legend Terry retains hope of top-line manager's job
Arsenal, Man Utd watching Olympiacos pair Kostoulas and Mouzakitis