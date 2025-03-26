Enzo Fernandez's stance on Chelsea exit revealed

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly happy at the club despite the efforts of his international teammates trying to persuade him to leave.

According to Diario AS reporter Eduardo Burgos, the 24-year-old has already turned down a chance to move to La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

Fernandez’s Argentina teammates are said to be pushing him to leave the Premier League club, but the midfielder is said to like life in London.

The central midfielder is still ‘keeping his options open’ however, but isn’t agitating for a move away from Chelsea.

Atletico stars Rodrigo de Paul, Nahuel Molina Julian Alvarez, Angel Correa and Giuliano Simeone were reportedly tasked with speaking to Fernandez about a move to the club.

Fernandez played a key role for Argentina in their two World Cup qualifier wins over Uruguay and Brazil.