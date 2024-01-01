Martin: Archer's first Southampton goal big moment for him

Southampton boss Russell Martin hopes Cameron Archer can build on his first goal for the club.

Archer struck in yesterday's defeat at Arsenal.

Martin said: "It'll be a big moment for him I think. Obviously he missed a penalty against United and then a couple of chances at Ipswich.

"He found himself out of the team not because of that at all, just because the game maybe probably dictated something different.

"We wanted Ross Stewart's physical presence against two really brilliant centre-halves and we're gutted for Ross but Cam came on and took his moment.

"I think he's going to be a really top player for us as well. We spent a lot of money on him in the summer and he's got real tools that he needs.

"The best tool he has is his hunger to learn and to improve and to grow and I think that will do him the world of good."