Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Man Utd ready to try again for Tuchel if...
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response

Martin: Archer's first Southampton goal big moment for him

Martin: Archer's first Southampton goal big moment for him
Martin: Archer's first Southampton goal big moment for himAction Plus
Southampton boss Russell Martin hopes Cameron Archer can build on his first goal for the club.

Archer struck in yesterday's defeat at Arsenal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Martin said: "It'll be a big moment for him I think. Obviously he missed a penalty against United and then a couple of chances at Ipswich.

"He found himself out of the team not because of that at all, just because the game maybe probably dictated something different.

"We wanted Ross Stewart's physical presence against two really brilliant centre-halves and we're gutted for Ross but Cam came on and took his moment.

"I think he's going to be a really top player for us as well. We spent a lot of money on him in the summer and he's got real tools that he needs. 

"The best tool he has is his hunger to learn and to improve and to grow and I think that will do him the world of good." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueArcher CameronStewart RossSouthamptonArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta: What I told Ramsdale
SNAPPED: Southampton keeper Ramsdale emotional on Arsenal return
Martin happy with improving Southampton after Arsenal defeat