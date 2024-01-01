Antti Niemi exclusive: The greatness of Hodgson and my hopes for Fulham

Antti Niemi Exclusive: Hodgson "is up there with some of the greatest managers"

Former Fulham goalkeeper Antti Niemi admits he enjoyed working under Roy Hodgson and says claims of him being underrated by the English press would be strange.

Niemi worked under Hodgson at Fulham and has a lot of time for the English manager who left Crystal Palace towards at the end of last season.

He spoke about how he had faith in Hodgson as Fulham when they worked together at the Cottagers and with Finland.

Niemi told Tribalfootball.com: “I knew that if there is a man on this planet that can turn things around then it’s Roy Hodgson, he is an unbelievable manager.

“I would find it amazing that if there was a person in the footballing world who would underrate him, he has had a lifelong career in football in Italy, Sweden, England and an international level.”

Niemi spoke proudly about Hodgson after his nearly 50 years in management, which he feels will have people discussing his name for generations to come.

“I think he is up there with some of the greatest managers, he has been around for a long, long time coaching some of the biggest clubs around Europe.”

“I would find it very weird if somebody doesn’t respect him and his work in football, he is one of those coaches whose names will live long. He has done a fantastic job, very, very good manager."

In July 2013, three years after Hodgson left the club the Khan family purchased Fulham and over the next 10 years transformed them into a Premier League side.

Niemi was asked about the club owners and if he believes they have established the West London club into a top flight side to be reckoned with.

“They look like they are a solid Premier League club and they are going to stay there but the competition is fierce not only from in the Premier League but in the Championship from clubs who would like to be there.”

“That pushes clubs to do a good job and if the club is anything like I remember, people behind the club are very wise they know they cannot compete with Manchester City or Liverpool but they want to establish themselves in the Premier League.”

“At the moment it looks very good, last season they played some very good football and I wish them all the best and even if the competition is fierce, I believe in them.”

Antti Niemi was speaking to Tribalfootball.com courtesy of Freebets.com the home of betting sites.