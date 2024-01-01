Antti Niemi exclusive: Teams like Fulham and Brighton in Europe "gives everyone hope"

Finnish great Antti Niemi says clubs such as Fulham can inspire smaller teams to push for glory despite not having the same resources as top sides.

The ex-Fulham star spoke on how, despite not having the same finances as clubs such as Manchester City or Liverpool, clubs like the Cottagers can challenge for European spots - something he says can be good for the whole of football.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Sides like Brighton have shown that you don’t have to have the most money, the richest owners to do some fantastic things,” Niemi told Tribalfootball.com

“For me it is really refreshing that every now and then someone like Fulham or Brighton with the right people doing the right jobs behind the scenes can achieve great things.”

Fulham reached the Europa League final in 2010 after beating the likes of Juventus, VfL Wolfsburg, Shakhtar Donetsk and Hamburger SV, but lost to Atletico Madrid in the end thanks to a Diego Forlán brace.

Niemi spoke on Leicester City and how their league success was unprecedented, while Fulham could have had the same impact in 2010 which shows how the so called “smalller” clubs can earn success much like the typical European giants.

“Since I stopped playing football, we saw Leicester win the Premier League, nobody saw that coming! If clubs like Fulham, Brighton, Wolves can play in Europe then I think everyone is happy.

“Everybody is tired of seeing the same clubs in Europe each year but this gives everyone hope, it is very refreshing to see a smaller club do great things as well in a very competitive environment.”

This season Aston Villa are in the Champions League, whilst West Ham United won the Conference League just a few seasons ago and Brighton and Newcastle United also pushed far into Europe. As Niemi said having these sides compete on a European stage is refreshing and and the now Volos assistant coach hopes Fulham could be the next side to do so.

Antti Niemi was speaking to Tribalfootball.com courtesy of Freebets.com the home of betting sites.