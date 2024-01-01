Southampton names new academy boss

Premier League side Southampton have brought in Accrington Stanley’s Duncan Fearnhead.

The 37-year-old is signing on as their new academy manager, per the Daily Echo.

He has been academy manager at Accrington Stanley since 2021, but is now stepping up to Premier League level.

In a statement, he wrote: "I will be stepping down from my role as academy manager at Accrington Stanley to take up a new position elsewhere.

"This decision has not been made lightly, as my time here has been incredibly fulfilling, and I am proud of what we have achieved within the academy over the years."