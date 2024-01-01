Tribal Football
Antony agent makes clear Man Utd plans

Manchester United star Antony's agent has insisted his client is not leaving the club.

The Brazilian does not want to go out on loan or be sold by his Premier League employers.

Per ESPN earlier this week, United were ready to move him along on loan to any club that covered his wages.

But the player’s agent has responded, telling Fabrizio Romano: “I see reports about potential exit on loan. 

Antony’s plan is clear: Manchester United. He wants to stay, he’s only focused on Man United. We already spoke about that with the club.”

