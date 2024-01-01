Tribal Football
REVEALED: Shrewsbury signing missed Man Utd move this summer
Lower league side Shrewsbury shot stopper Toby Savin could have moved to a top club.

The 23-year-old is said to have missed out on a dream move to Manchester United due to failed medicals.

Savin was at League Two Accrington Stanley when he first failed a medical in January.

He then could have joined United on a free transfer, but again failed his medical this summer.

Shrews boss Paul Hurst stated on the summer signing: “Toby attracted interest from clubs higher up the leagues.

“He is a player with plenty of potential and has all the attributes to be a really good goalkeeper.

“Our job is to make sure he fulfills that and becomes the best version of himself.”

