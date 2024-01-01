Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Man Utd ready to try again for Tuchel if...
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response

Antonio delighted with goal in West Ham win

Antonio delighted with goal in West Ham win
Antonio delighted with goal in West Ham winAction Plus
West Ham striker Michail Antonio was delighted scoring in victory over Ipswich.

It marked Antonio's first goal for the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Jarrod and I have a bit of a rivalry going on, and even though he scored he’s still 23 behind me in the records!” Antonio joked on whufc.com.

“I just want to break as many records as I can! Some people talk about my age, but it’s just a number and I think I’m showing that. Hopefully I can keep pushing on, and keep going for a long time.

“It was a much better performance. We’d seen lots of positives and negatives in the previous games, but we’ve been learning a new way to play and things take time. The positives outweighed the negatives today, and this performance should stand us in good stead.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAntonio MichailWest HamIpswich
Related Articles
Bowen: That was the real West Ham
Ipswich boss McKenna: We couldn't handle very, very direct West Ham
Ipswich winger Burns offers no excuses for West Ham thumping