Antonio delighted with goal in West Ham win

West Ham striker Michail Antonio was delighted scoring in victory over Ipswich.

It marked Antonio's first goal for the season.

“Jarrod and I have a bit of a rivalry going on, and even though he scored he’s still 23 behind me in the records!” Antonio joked on whufc.com.

“I just want to break as many records as I can! Some people talk about my age, but it’s just a number and I think I’m showing that. Hopefully I can keep pushing on, and keep going for a long time.

“It was a much better performance. We’d seen lots of positives and negatives in the previous games, but we’ve been learning a new way to play and things take time. The positives outweighed the negatives today, and this performance should stand us in good stead.”