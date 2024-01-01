Ipswich boss McKenna: We couldn't handle very, very direct West Ham

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna says they must learn from Saturday's thumping at West Ham.

The Tractors Boys lost 4-1 in their worst result and performance of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It ended up a disappointing day for us,” McKenna reflected. “I think there was a large majority of the first half was a competitive game, a really good game, we played some good football, and it was evenly fought.

“And obviously we conceded some poor goals at poor times in the game that changed the momentum in the game and it ends up a comfortable victory for West Ham.

“I think we weren’t too far off, as much as the game ends up very, very differently, I don’t think we were too far off it being a good, competitive performance, but there were some moments in there that completely changed the momentum of the game and in the end West Ham were worthy winners and were much better in the second half.

“I think West Ham played differently to anyone we’ve played so far, they were very, very direct.

“I think that was what we struggled with really, they were really direct to (Michail) Antonio, he did a fantastic job with the aerial stuff and bringing people into play.

“They went direct to (Tomas) Soucek, probably did better than us on the second balls and it was really those moments that we struggled to deal with the most.

“It was different when the game went to 3-1 and 4-1, then they started to show their individual quality and there were some passages of play but in general the first 60 minutes of the game, it was the direct play we didn’t deal with well enough.

“The goals and chances generally came from those moments and some mistakes from us, some good play from West Ham in those phases and lots for us to learn.”