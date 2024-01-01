Bowen: That was the real West Ham

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen was left pleased after their 4-1 rout of Ipswich Town.

Bowen struck on the day in their best performance of the season.

“It was much better today, and that was what we needed,” said Bowen, who was named Man of the Match.

“We all knew what it meant to us to put in a positive performance and get a positive result before the international break, and we spoke about what we needed to do. We’ve been on the end of some early goals, and it was good for us to get up and running from the start even if we weren’t happy when they levelled things up.

“Mo scored at the perfect time, because 1-1 is always a dangerous scoreline, and we spoke at half-time about getting the next goal and putting the game to bed. We managed to do that, thankfully.

“I never need any extra motivation to perform, and the England news was just one of those things, but you either let these things eat you up or you go and show what you’re about. My mindset has always been the same, and for the Club as well, we’ve been in a bit of a difficult situation, but to a man we’ve gone out there and got the job done today, which is great.”

Bowen added: “I think it was a really good all-round team performance.

“You don’t want to be on the end of a defeat going into an international break, and thankfully those that are going away now will be going away happy.

“For us sticking around, we’ll keep going at the training ground ready for what will be a big game against Tottenham. Hopefully we can avoid injuries on all fronts, and kick on from this performance going forward.”