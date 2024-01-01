Ipswich winger Burns offers no excuses for West Ham thumping

Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns offered no excuses after their 4-1 thrashing at West Ham United.

Burns admits Ipswich were flat for the defeat.

“Just a difficult afternoon for us as a team, there’s definitely lessons to be learned out there,” he said.

“We’re still a squad that’s very young, we’re still knitting together with a lot of new lads coming in.

“There’s lessons learned and we’ll put them right over the international break.

“It’s never ideal conceding early. It is a bit of a mountain to climb, especially away from home. They were a team looking for their first home win of the season so they were always going to be doubly up for it today.

“There were periods of the game where we were on top and created a lot of chances. On another day the momentum probably swings in our favour and we go on and win the game. It’s a frustrating day for us in the end.

“We conceded at the start of the first half and the second half which is not ideal, but it is a process of cutting those mistakes out and we’ll be fine.

“It's one of those ones where on another day we get that little rub of the green and we possibly nick another goal, go into half-time at 2-1 and maybe the tide swings in our favour.

“We dominated the first five or six minutes of the second half and then another unfortunate goal to concede.

“I think all the goals were quite soft in all honesty, it’s just a bad day at the office.”