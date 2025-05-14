Antonio admits he is unsure on his West Ham future as he waits for contract extension

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has revealed how he is recovering after his horror crash and why he does not know what the future holds.

Antonio is continuing to recover from his horrific car accident in December of last year in which his Ferrari collided with a tree on his way home from training in Epping Forest. The striker has spoken to L'Equipe about how, despite his efforts to return to fitness, he is still waiting to know where his future may be as the Hammers remain patient to see if he can play once more.

“The question is whether the club wants to extend my contract. That's my priority, but I'm waiting.

“Until then, all I can do is focus on my recovery so that, wherever I am next year, I can deliver.”

Having undergone surgery for a quadruple fracture of the femur, the West Ham striker is devoting his days to rehabilitation. However, the club may be looking at his age as a major factor in stalling any talks as well as the Jamaican international turns 36 next March. Manager Graham Potter has made it clear he wants to rejuvenate the Premier League’s oldest squad around young talent, meaning Antonio may not be a part of his plans.

Antonio spoke more on his recovery and how it is each day when his body wants to give up and his mind tells him he cannot continue in what is a race back to the pitch to revive his career.

“The sessions are very tough. After each one, my leg is dead for a few hours!

“I do a lot of strength and power work to get my body back to normal. I'm still struggling because my brain is constantly telling my leg, "You can't do it."'

“But, he added: 'It's getting better every day, every week.”