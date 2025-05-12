Man Utd hierarchy set ambitious top six target for struggling Amorim next season

The Manchester United hierarchy have reportedly set manager Ruben Amorim a target of the top six in the Premier League for next season.

United will finish this season with a record-low Premier League points total and their most-ever defeats in the competition under Amorim, whose only saving grace is the Europa League final next week. Amorim’s side are just two places above the relegation zone after suffering their 17th Premier League loss of the season on Sunday, losing 2-0 against West Ham United.

Now, according to the Manchester Evening News, the United hierarchy have set a target for Amorim and his players next season which will be a finish inside the top six. This would secure United a Europa League spot or a Champions League spot, depending on how results play out. Considering United’s current position in 16th place with just 39 points, this seems like a very ambitious target.

The Red Devils could finish as low as 17th under Amorim this season and as eyes turn towards the Europa League final it is likely he will rest many top players in his side to focus on such a huge game. His side will sneak into next season’s Champions League if they beat Spurs in the Europa League final, a competition they look far from ready for.

A major overhaul would have to happen for United in the coming months as Amorim attempts to make drastic changes to a side who often look well out of their depth against mid-table Premier League opponents. New faces and tactical tweaks could help him reach next season’s target however and the Europa League could be the turning point the club needs to bounce back once and for all.