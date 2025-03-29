Tribal Football
Angry Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca cancels day off

Paul Vegas
A fuming Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has canceled the players' day off after their defeat to the U21s in a bounce game this week.

The Athletic says Chelsea's senior players were beaten 3-0 by the U21s, with Donnell McNeilly scoring twice. The victors also included three U16s.

Maresca was planning to give his squad Thursday off, but canceled those plans after the performance.

The senior team didn't include any international players. Chelsea are next in action on April 3 in the London derby against Tottenham.

After the Spurs clash, Chelsea meet Brentford in another derby next weekend.

 

 

