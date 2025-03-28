Tottenham's Tel may be recalled by Bayern Munich after controversial social media post

Bayern Munich loanee Mathys Tel could be recalled from loan at Tottenham so he can play in the Club World Cup.

Tel was forced to delete a social media post and apologise to supporters this week after he posted a series of images to his Instagram account, including one of him wearing a shirt bearing the name and number of Fulham star Willian. This sparked frustration amongst fans as Willian used to play for rival side Arsenal as well as Chelsea.

According to German outlet Kicker, Bayern may recall the 19-year-old in time for the Club World Cup, which will allow their side more depth and opportunities for rotation throughout the tournament. Spurs can pay a fee of £ 45 million to keep Tel at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a permanent basis but after his recent post and just one goal in Spurs’ FA Cup fourth round defeat to Aston Villa in February.

Last season Tel scored 10 goals and bagged 6 assists in the Bundesliga but has failed to impress many Tottenham fans so far. Manager Ange Postecoglou yet to see the best of the player on the pitch and after his post online his future at the club may be coming to an end.