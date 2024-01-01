Tribal Football
Anelka explains resigning as Umraniyespor president
Former Real Madrid and Arsenal striker Nicolas Anelka has resigned as president of Umraniyespor.

Anelka admits he and the owner of the Turkish Second Division club don't see eye-to-eye.

He told Le Parisien: "We had different ideas with the owner.

"I didn't announce it but, it's over. I have a pretty clear idea of ​​what I want to achieve in football. And if I can't apply my working method, I might as well stop.

"So it doesn't interest me anymore. It was in June that everything ended, but I hadn't communicated."

