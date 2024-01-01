Real Madrid, Arsenal target Hato: I know people question my Ajax future

Ajax defender Jorrel Hato admits he's aware of the transfer talk swirling around him.

Hato has been tracked by Real Madrid and Arsenal over the past year.

"I know the players who entered the first team when they were 17 or 18 and played in an Ajax team that dominated the league and went far in Europe," he tells The Athletic.

"It's a different situation for me. I have more responsibility than these players. So it's different and it's hard, but I'm doing well.

"I want to achieve more, achieve great things with Ajax: league titles, play in Europe, be at the highest level in the Champions League.

"It is not rare that people will speculate or think that I will go to another club, but for me it was always: 'I want to stay at Ajax and achieve things'."