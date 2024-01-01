Agent Gaggioli admits Real Madrid, Arsenal tried to prise Messi from Barcelona

Horacio Gaggioli admits Real Madrid made an attempt for Lionel Messi when he was a teen.

Gaggioli was involved in Messi signing for Barcelona as a junior.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled on Kooora: "Real Madrid were interested in him when he was young, he was 16 or 17 years old, but Leo never wanted to leave Barcelona.

"Yes, Arsenal showed interest in signing Messi early in his career, but he didn't want to leave Barça."

The agent was at the restaurant when Messi, now with Inter Miami, signed that famous napkin to commit to Barca.

He added, "That handkerchief was not a contract, but a commitment to sign the player. That handkerchief was the reason that changed the modern history of Barcelona and that of Messi."