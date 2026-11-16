Andy Robertson to break Kenny Dalglish's 40 year record as Scotland face Switzerland

Tottenham defender and Scotland captain Andy Robertson will break Kenny Dalglish's appearance record if he features against Switzerland.

Robertson equalled Dalglish's record of 102 caps against North Macedonia on Friday, November 13th and now seeks to go all the way and claim a record that will likely stand for decades to come.

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Dalglish has held the record for 40 years, having earned his final Scotland appearance against Luxembourg way back in November 1986.

Robertson made his Scotland debut in March 2014, aged 19. He was appointed captain in 2018, as he established himself as a leader whilst gaining confidence at Liverpool under then manager Jurgen Klopp.

He has captained Scotland 80 times and led the country at three major tournaments, including the 2026 World Cup, with the side knocked out at the Group Stage thanks to losses to Brazil and Morocco.

Dalglish will always be a legend

Hoping to reach 103 appearances for his country, Robertson has shaken off all praise and claimed Dalglish will always be Scotland's greatest hero.

"In terms of number, I'll stand side by side by him but I don't want to forget and I don't want people to forget how important this man has been for our country.

"For me, he was arguably the best player in the world at his time and he'll always be the greatest in this country, no matter what happens in the future.

"He'll always be the first one to do X, Y and Z and that shouldn't be forgotten. We're not always the best at maybe remembering these great people and I think tomorrow is definitely a reason to do that for Kenny.

"Unbelievably proud, but tomorrow's not really about me, it's about him in my opinion, for how long the record stood for starters, for what he achieved in his career, for the person he is."

Robertson also revealed that Dalglish stated that modern footballers have "millions more games" and joked "Nations League, what's that? They didn't have that in my day!"

Dalglish also joked earlier this year that Robertson should retire before he broke his record, which will soon be beaten as Scotland travel to Kybunpark to face Switzerland.