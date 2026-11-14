Switzerland vs Scotland - Preview, line-ups, odds, and where to watch

Switzerland host Scotland on the final matchday of this season’s Nations League group stage.

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Despite claiming maximum points at Hampden on Friday night, the Scots have a slim chance of landing a place in next year’s promotion playoffs. Even a victory in St. Gallen may not be enough for Sébastien Pocognoli’s men, who would also need group whipping boys North Macedonia to earn at least a draw with second-placed Slovenia.

Given the strength of their Swiss opponents and the fact that North Macedonia are yet to accrue a single point, this scenario seems unlikely.

With head-to-head records being used to separate teams on equal points, last month’s bruising defeat to Slovenia feels like the defining result of Scotland’s underwhelming Nations League campaign. Aside from two strong performances against a poor North Macedonian outfit, the Tartan Army have watched their team struggle to lay a glove on either of the current top two.

Meanwhile, Switzerland have cruised to the summit of Group B1 owing to their impressive unbeaten run. A return of 13 points from a possible 15 has already ensured promotion back to the competition’s top tier at the first time of asking, following last season’s relegation.

Thanks to a watertight defence, Murat Yakin’s side have only trailed for eight minutes – a period triggered by Žan Vipotnik’s early opener on matchday three – throughout the entire campaign. If the visitors are to pull off a surprise result on Monday night, the likes of John McGinn, Scott McTominay, and Ché Adams will need to be at their attacking best.

The BBC is providing comprehensive live coverage of this decisive Nations League clash, with viewing options across both their television and online channels. Programming commences 15 minutes ahead of 19:45 (GMT) kick-off.

Switzerland vs Scotland – Key information

Date: Monday, 16th November

Kick-off time: 19:45 (GMT)

Venue: Sitterstadion, St. Gallen

Referee: TBC

VAR: TBC

TV Channels/Live stream: BBC Scotland, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website

Odds: Switzerland: 3/4, Draw: 13/5, Scotland: 15/4

Odds provided by bet365

Switzerland team news

Having missed the first set of Nations League fixtures due to being investigated for obtaining forged COVID-19 certification back in 2022, Granit Xhaka is now sidelined with a calf issue. The Swiss skipper sustained the injury while warming up ahead of Sunderland’s meeting with Chelsea, subsequently lasting just four minutes before hobbling off.

Breel Embolo’s involvement in a similar case also rendered him absent for the previous international window, with a report into his previous use of fraudulent coronavirus documents resurfacing following the discovery of Xhaka’s misdemeanours. However, Switzerland’s leading active goalscorer is once again available.

Like his captain and midfield colleague, Johan Manzambi has also damaged his calf. After picking up the knock during Aston Villa’s thrilling 4-4 draw at Old Trafford, the 21-year-old maestro was forced to leave Switzerland’s training camp early.

Although he’s now recovered from the knee injury that kept him out of Yakin’s last squad, it’s unclear as to whether Rubén Vargas will play a part after failing to even make the bench on Friday night. The Sevilla star joined up with his international teammates later than planned as a result of contracting gastroenteritis.

Zeki Amdouni has struggled with an ankle problem for the best part of a month, but made his return as a late substitute during Burnley’s chaotic 5-4 defeat to Cardiff City last Saturday.

The former Benfica striker netted three times across the opening two fixtures of his country’s Nations League campaign, increasing his overall international tally to 14 goals in 37 appearances. Although he wasn’t part of the starting XI that lined up against Slovenia, expect Amdouni to lead the line on Monday evening.

Switzerland predicted line-up vs Scotland (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Murat Yakin

Gregor Kobel (GK); Zachary Athekame, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez; Ardon Jashari, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder, Michel Aebischer; Zeki Amdouni

Scotland team news

Sébastien Pocognoli has drafted in two replacements since naming the second squad of his early tenure as Scotland boss, due to the withdrawal of defensive duo Stephen Welsh and Lewis Binks.

Ryan Porteous has flown in from Los Angeles, while David Bates makes his return to the international arena after last featuring in Scotland’s European qualifying triumph over San Marino almost eight years ago. The ex-Rangers centre-back has been an ever-present this season for Turkish minnows Amedspor, who currently sit third in the Süper Lig following their promotion from the second tier.

Scotland were boosted by the presence of Scott McTominay on Friday night, having navigated their first four Nations League outings without him.

During a recent press conference, the Napoli midfielder revealed that he required heart shock treatment just two days before facing Haiti at this summer’s World Cup. McTominay subsequently underwent a routine ablation procedure, which successfully reset the rhythm of his heartbeat.

Ché Adams and Kieren Tierney also featured at Hampden after recovering from their respective issues, while Rangers left-back James Penrice will once again be hoping to make his international debut.

It’s going to be an emotional evening for Andy Robertson, who is set to claim the 103rd cap of his distinguished international career. That will take him beyond Sir Kenny Dalglish’s long-standing record, while John McGinn – who bagged a second-half brace in Friday’s 2-1 defeat of North Macedonia – is close to becoming just the third player in history to record 100 appearances for Scotland.

Scotland predicted line-up vs Switzerland (3-4-2-1)

Coach: Sébastien Pocognoli

Angus Gunn (GK); Ryan Porteous, Luke Graham, Kieran Tierney; Aaron Hickey, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, Andy Robertson; John McGinn, Scott McTominay; Ché Adams

Where to watch on TV or live stream?

For the 15 months leading up to this summer’s World Cup, the BBC held broadcasting rights for every qualifier, Nations League, and friendly fixture involving Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

As this deal has since been extended for a further two years, Scottish fans can watch their team on free-to-air television between now and the 2028 European Championships, which will be staged across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Tuesday’s contest at the Sitterstadion will be screened on BBC Scotland and BBC Two (UK-wide), while online viewers can follow the action via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website. Liam McLeod and former Everton striker James McFadden describe events from the commentary box, with Steven Thompson hosting in the studio.

Head-to-Head record

Switzerland and Scotland have met on 18 separate occasions, with Monday’s hosts winning eight of these previous encounters.

The latest victory in this sequence came at the end of September, when the Scots were convincingly beaten 3-0 in Glasgow. However, the outcome may have been different had it not been for Jack Hendry’s early dismissal.

The Al-Ettifaq defender illegally denied Dan Ndoye a clear goalscoring opportunity, compelling referee Nenad Minaković to brandish a red card. It looked as if Scotland had dodged a bullet when VAR intervened to overturn the original penalty award in favour of a free-kick, but Ricardo Rodríguez dispatched the resultant set-piece past a helpless Angus Gunn.

The ten men managed to keep their opponents at bay until the beginning of the second half, without carrying much of an attacking threat. Nico Elvedi eventually broke Scotland’s resistance in the 55th minute, finishing neatly from close range after venturing upfield for a corner.

After bagging a brace against North Macedonia on the opening matchday, Zeki Amdouni lashed home Switzerland’s third during the closing stages to seal an impressive away triumph.

Switzerland vs Scotland – Match Result odds

Switzerland: 3/4 (bet365)

Draw: 13/5 (bet365)

Scotland: 15/4 (bet365)

The odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change. All odds provided by bet365.