Scotland vs Switzerland: Confirmed team news as Scotland seek to cause a huge upset

Scotland travel to Kybunpark for what will be an intense clash against Switzerland as the Nations League continues.

Switzerland have already secured first place in Group B1 and promotion to League A. Meanwhile, Scotland must win and hope Slovenia fail to beat North Macedonia to reach the promotion play-offs.

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Scotland have won eight of the 18 meetings between these two nations (W8-D4-L6) but head into the game as underdogs looking to cause an upset.

Scotland vs Switzerland team news

Switzerland: Granit Xhaka (calf), Johan Manzambi (calf), Manuel Akanji (muscular) and Miro Muheim (injury) are unavailable. Ruben Vargas is also a doubt through illness.

Scotland: Luis Binks and Stephen Welsh have withdrawn from the squad, while Scott McKenna is out with a back injury.

Scotland vs Switzerland predicted line-ups

Switzerland: Kobel, Athekame, Akanji, Elvedi, Britschgi, Zakaria, Freuler, Amdouni, Rieder, Aebischer, Embolo.

Scotland: Gunn, Porteous, Graham, Tierney, Doak, Ferguson, Gilmour, Robertson, McGinn, McTominay, Adams.

Scotland vs Switzerland kick-off time

Both sides meet at Kybunpark for a 19:45 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Scotland: WLWLD

Switzerland: WWWWD

Key stats

Switzerland have scored 11 goals and conceded just one in the group and won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Hampden Park on September 29th.

Scotland have seven points from five matches: two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their only victories have come against North Macedonia (2-1) and another win earlier in the campaign.