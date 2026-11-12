Robertson pays tribute to Dalglish ahead of Scotland milestone

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has paid tribute to Sir Kenny Dalglish as he prepares to equal the national legend's record of 102 international appearances.

The Tottenham defender will reach the milestone against North Macedonia at Hampden Park on Friday, 40 years after Dalglish's final appearance.

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Robertson, who made his Scotland debut in 2014, insists matching the record does not place him alongside his former Liverpool mentor in greatness.

He described Dalglish as Scotland's greatest player and emphasised his remarkable contribution to the country.

"In terms of number, I'll stand side by side by him but I don't want to forget and I don't want people to forget how important this man has been for our country," Robertson told the media.

"For me, he was arguably the best player in the world at his time and he'll always be the greatest in this country, no matter what happens in the future.

"He'll always be the first one to do X, Y and Z and that shouldn't be forgotten.

"We're not always the best at maybe remembering these great people and I think tomorrow is definitely a reason to do that for Kenny.

“Unbelievably proud, but tomorrow's not really about me, it's about him in my opinion, for how long the record stood for starters, for what he achieved in his career, for the person he is."