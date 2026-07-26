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Andy Robertson reveals reason for Tottenham shirt number change to honour Spurs legend

Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson.Profimedia

Andy Robertson has revealed what shirt number he will wear for Tottenham in the 2026/27 season.

The Scotland international completed a free transfer switch to North London ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after opting against a contract extension at Liverpool.

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Robertson joins Spurs as a double Premier League title winner and the 32-year-old will add huge experience to Roberto De Zerbi's squad.

Following his World Cup exploits with Scotland, Robertson did not feature in Tottenham's opening preseason 2-0 win over Auckland FC, as he continues to build up match fitness.

As part of the move to Spurs, Robertson will also change his squad number from the No.26 he wore at Liverpool for almost a decade, as he prepares to take on No.3 for a very special reason.

"Obviously I was 26 at Hull when I first went, I was 26 at Liverpool,” Robertson told an interview with Tottenham‘s official media.

"But when I came here, I knew the number 26 hasn’t been used since the legend that is Ledley King, and from my point of view, I want to respect that.

"He was an unbelievable player and has done so many good things for this football club.

"Number 3 means a lot to me - that’s my national team number, I’ve had so many good memories as number 3 for Scotland. So when I knew 3 was going to become available, it was a no-brainer for me."

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Andrew RobertsonRoberto De ZerbiTottenhamPremier League

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