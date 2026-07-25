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Tottenham's 2026 preseason schedule: Spurs' fixtures, results and transfer latest

Tottenham' boss Roberto De Zerbi.
Tottenham' boss Roberto De Zerbi.Profimedia

Roberto De Zerbi is gearing up for his first full season in charge of Tottenham after dragging the club from the brink of relegation at the end of 2025/26.

The Italian coach was drafted in at the 11th hour, following the short-lived reigns of Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, and he eventually guided them to top-flight safety.

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European qualification is the goal in 2026/27 and the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss has revamped his squad ahead of the incoming campaign.

Tottenham's 2026 summer preseason fixtures and results

* All KO times set as UK

July 22nd - Tottenham 1-0 MK Dons

July 26th - Auckland 0-2 Tottenham

July 29th - Tottenham 1-1 Sydney FC (Tottenham won 4-2 on pens)

August 1st - Tottenham 2-1 Chelsea

August 8th - Tottenham 1-1 Getafe

August 15th v Hoffenheim (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London - TBC)

August 16th v Hoffenheim  (TBC)

Tottenham's first game of 2026/27 Premier League season

De Zerbi will kick off the new league season away at local rivals Brentford on Saturday August 22nd (5:30pm).

Tottenham 2026 summer transfer update

Tottenham's summer transfer business has been a mix of shrewd free transfers and massive spends on key players. Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have joined as free agents with over £230M spent on Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and club record signing Sandro Tonali.

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