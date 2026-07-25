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Andy Robertson: De Zerbi phone call sealed Tottenham transfer decision

Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson.Profimedia

Andy Robertson has opened up on his decision to leave Liverpool for Tottenham this summer.

The Scotland international confirmed a free transfer switch to North London ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after his contract at Anfield expired.

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Robertson was a vital part of Jurgen Klopp's superb Liverpool team, and leaves Merseyside after nine years, with two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown to his name.

A new challenge awaits the 32-year-old at Spurs, with Roberto De Zerbi spending heavily this summer, as he aims for a strong start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The former Marseille boss was drafted in by Tottenham in the final weeks of last season, as the club fought relegation, to preserve their ever present EPL status after a tough year.

De Zerbi achieved his goal and Robertson admitted the chance to work with him was a key factor in his desire to join Tottenham.

"The manager is a huge pull," he told an interview with Tottenham's club channels

"I’ve had chats with him. I had a phone call with him, and his staff seem so good at what they do, and how they want to play.

"It was a great phone call. We know of each other – he knows me as a player, I know him as a manager and we're excited to work with each other.

"He’s well known in world football as a fantastic manager and hopefully I can do good things under him. I think this is a club that’s going places and it's the perfect time for me to be a part of it."

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Andrew RobertsonRoberto De ZerbiTottenhamLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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