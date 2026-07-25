Andy Robertson: De Zerbi phone call sealed Tottenham transfer decision

Andy Robertson has opened up on his decision to leave Liverpool for Tottenham this summer.

The Scotland international confirmed a free transfer switch to North London ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after his contract at Anfield expired.

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Robertson was a vital part of Jurgen Klopp's superb Liverpool team, and leaves Merseyside after nine years, with two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown to his name.

A new challenge awaits the 32-year-old at Spurs, with Roberto De Zerbi spending heavily this summer, as he aims for a strong start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The former Marseille boss was drafted in by Tottenham in the final weeks of last season, as the club fought relegation, to preserve their ever present EPL status after a tough year.

De Zerbi achieved his goal and Robertson admitted the chance to work with him was a key factor in his desire to join Tottenham.

"The manager is a huge pull," he told an interview with Tottenham's club channels.

"I’ve had chats with him. I had a phone call with him, and his staff seem so good at what they do, and how they want to play.

"It was a great phone call. We know of each other – he knows me as a player, I know him as a manager and we're excited to work with each other.

"He’s well known in world football as a fantastic manager and hopefully I can do good things under him. I think this is a club that’s going places and it's the perfect time for me to be a part of it."