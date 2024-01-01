Anderson breaks down in Forest friendly

Nottingham Forest have suffered a potential issue as the new season nears its beginning.

The Premier League side were taking on Millwall in a friendly match on Tuesday night.

While they were able to win the game 2-1 through Chris Wood and Callum-Hudson Odoi, they have an injury concern.

Elliot Anderson was forced off in the final few minutes of the first period of the game.

He had to come off with some discomfort and will now have to be assessed by the team’s medical department.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo did not provide any update about Anderson’s condition.