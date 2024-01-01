Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest

Anderson breaks down in Forest friendly

Anderson breaks down in Forest friendly
Anderson breaks down in Forest friendly
Anderson breaks down in Forest friendlyAction Plus
Nottingham Forest have suffered a potential issue as the new season nears its beginning.

The Premier League side were taking on Millwall in a friendly match on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While they were able to win the game 2-1 through Chris Wood and Callum-Hudson Odoi, they have an injury concern.

Elliot Anderson was forced off in the final few minutes of the first period of the game.

He had to come off with some discomfort and will now have to be assessed by the team’s medical department.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo did not provide any update about Anderson’s condition.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAnderson ElliotNottinghamMillwall
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe: Premier League forced Minteh and Anderson sales
Top Newcastle forward in talks with Saudi Pro League club
Anthony Gordon waves goodbye to Anderson after Newcastle agrees record sale