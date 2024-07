Ajax to bid for Man City fullback Kaboure

Ajax to bid for Man City fullback Kaboure

Ajax are ready to bid for Manchester City fullback Issa Kaboure.

The defender spent last season on-loan with Luton Town, where he impressed in a struggling team.

City are keen to discuss new terms with Kaboure amid the prospect of him being added to Pep Guardiola's senior squad.

However, Ajax are keen to prise Kaboure away this summer.

A bid of €10m is being prepared by the Dutch for the City's consideration.