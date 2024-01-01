Eriksen ready to cut ties with Man Utd

Manchester United ace Christian Eriksen has told his friends he wants to leave the club.

The Denmark international, who scored for his nation in a 1-1 draw against Slovenia, wants to play more regularly.

Eriksen was a bit part player at United under head coach Erik ten Hag last term.

Per Football Insider, he is ready to move for a cut price fee with a year left on his deal.

United are not going to ask for a major transfer fee, as getting his wages off the books will be helpful.

Eriksen has interest in his signature from top clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.