Anderlecht move for Newcastle signing Vlachodimos

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos could be on the move this week.

Vlachodimos only joined Newcastle in July from Nottingham Forest.

But The Sun says he is interesting Anderlecht this week.

The Belgian transfer window remains open for the coming week, leaving Anderlecht clear to sign Vlachodimos.

A loan move is now an option being discussed between all parties.