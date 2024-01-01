Anderlecht chief admits exploring move for Man Utd midfielder Eriksen

Anderlecht chief exec Jasper Fredberg admits they explored signing Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen over the summer.

The Dane was linked with several European clubs in the final weeks of the market, though ultimately remained at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Voetbal Nieuws, Fredberg said: "We brought in Leander Dendoncker (from Aston Villa), in a position where real competition was needed.

"That's why we didn't need another experienced player in midfield, although Eriksen was an absolute opportunity, which turned out not to be feasible."

Eriksen struck twice for United in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Barnsley.