Ampah still floating after senior Chelsea breakthrough
Ato Ampah admits he's still floating after making his senior debut for Chelsea earlier this season.

The 18 year-old striker featured as a second-half substitute in Chelsea's Europa Conference League tie with Astana.

"It was everything I’ve dreamed of," Ampah told chelseafc.com. "The feeling was unbelievable and it was a great opportunity. I hope I can continue developing and more chances like that come my way in the future.

"'All of the boys were really supportive and offered advice throughout my time. That helped a lot. Tosin (Adarabioyo), in particular, was extremely helpful and I really appreciated it.

"The response was incredible. At the time, my older brothers were in Ghana and everyone else was watching from home. My family was so happy for me because they knew how hard I had worked and how much I wanted that moment. They’ve always been there for me, supporting and believing in me.

"Everything I do in football is for my family and that’s what keeps me pushing forward. My younger brother plays for the Under-15s and I’m always giving him advice – and he does the same for me. Seeing my debut gave him a glimpse of what could happen if we continue to work hard.

"I can’t stress enough how important family is to me and how each one has shaped me into the person I am today. Overall, it was a special moment for them – and of course, for me."

